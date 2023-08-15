On Tuesday, the NBA released every team's schedule for the 2023 In-Season Tournament, including the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are part of the Western Conference's Group B along with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets.

Jokic and the Nuggets' first In-Season Tournament game will be a home game against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on November 3. Then, the Nuggets will host Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on November 14. The last two games on the Nuggets' schedule are road games, as they will play the Pelicans in New Orleans on November 17 and the Rockets in Houston on November 24.

The inaugural In-Season Tournament schedule is here 👀 Info: https://t.co/wfxIb2do0D pic.twitter.com/9PIo3ZwMFw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 15, 2023

It's very much in the realm of possibility for the Nuggets to finish their In-Season Tournament schedule with an undefeated 4-0 record. After all, three of the teams in the Nuggets' Group B — the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans — didn't make the playoffs a season ago, and the Los Angeles Clippers were a first-round exit.

It's worth noting that the Clippers didn't have Kawhi Leonard during the 2023 postseason. If they were fully healthy against the Phoenix Suns in last year's playoffs, perhaps the Clippers would have given the Suns more of a fight and even eliminated them.

Here's to hoping that Denver has a successful In-Season Tournament. But, ultimately, that isn't the team's number-one goal for the 2023-24 season; it's to repeat as NBA champions. And with a terrific head coach in Mike Malone and a star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have a great chance of winning the 2024 NBA title.