Nikola Jokic just led the Denver Nuggets to its first NBA championship in franchise history after beating the Miami Heat in the Finals. With that massive feat accomplished, the Joker's place in the conversation as one of the best big men to ever play the game just got some serious boost. At the same time, his stock in the NBA card market is all over the place as Mile High City is literally miles high in celebration of this big win. We take a look at how those Nikola Jokic rookie cards are doing and their state in the hobby.

Nikola Jokic's epic championship season

Right before the playoffs started this year, Jokic and the Nuggets were just seen as one of the many contenders to take the ring this season, along with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics, among others. During this time, the Serbian All-Star center finished second in MVP voting behind Joel Embiid, even after averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.3 steals during the regular season.

But as fate would have it, the contenders in the Western Conference started to fall one by one in surprising fashion, with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors finishing the Sacramento Kings in seven games. For their part, Denver handled the Minnesota Timberwolves, Suns, and Lakers in succession before meeting the Heat in the biggest stage of them all. But before that meeting became a reality, Jokic averaged 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.1 steals during the Nuggets' Western Conference playoff run.

After taking care of LeBron James and the Lakers, the Denver Nuggets finally met Miami in the NBA Finals in an opportunity to win the franchise's first ring in its history. With that kind of burden on his shoulders, Jokic rose to the occasion and gave a performance for the ages. During the five-game series, the Joker notched 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per 41 minutes. the All-Star center was also shooting 58% from the field, 42% from beyond the arc, and 83% from the free throw line to give a masterclass on efficiency and dominance during the series.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even with Embiid winning the MVP award during the regular season, there's really no question who the best player was all year long in the NBA. With the Finals MVP, a pair of regular season MVP awards, several All-Star and NBA All-Team appearances, and a lone ring to his name, there is no doubt that the Joker is just getting started. Hopefully, those Nikola Jokic rookie cards in the market will get tagged along for the ride.

The current state of Nikola Jokic rookie cards

With the Denver Nuggets clinching their first title in franchise history, it only makes sense for collectors to search for Nikola Jokic NBA card in the market. The good news here is that the Joker's stock in the hobby has been on an upward trajectory for the last three months.

What started out at $807 for Jokic's PSA 10 2015 Panini Prizm rookie card has now gone up to $807, according to data gathered by Card Ladder. That's a growth rate of 18% or a $147 increase during that time period. While the more valuable Silver parallel has only gone up by single digits, this Nikola Jokic rookie card is expected to become more valuable in the coming weeks.

At this point in time, selling the Joker's stock seems to be the prudent course of action for those holding them. Thanks to a historic run towards the NBA Finals, there's never a better time to sell these Nikola Jokic NBA cards in the market. On the other hand, they can be a keeper too for collectors and investors, especially if the Nuggets can create a dynasty from their first ring. In any case, it's a good time for those who believed in Jokic as his cards are going to be hot for quite some time.