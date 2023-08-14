Former Denver Nuggets and current Orlando Magic guard Garry Harris claimed Nikola Jokic did not care if he won the 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player award, which was given to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Via “Club 520 Podcast”:

“He literally has no ego,” Harris said of Jokic, who he played with from 2015-16 to 2020-21 with the Nuggets. “…he didn't really want to win the MVP this year. Once they start talking about all the other stuff — the different narratives– he was just like, ‘I'm cool, I'm straight.'”

Instead of winning the NBA's MVP award — which he took home in 2020-21 and 2021-22 — Jokic and the Nuggets won the NBA Finals, and he was named the series' Most Valuable Player.

Jokic is regarded as the best basketball player in the world. Even though he holds the consideration, he has been very unselfish in media interviews and showed his interests in horses, among other things.

Jokic even told ESPN's Malika Andrews he lost the Finals MVP trophy amid the Nuggets' championship celebration.

Jokic and Denver are championship favorites for 2023-24. He, guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. are under contract through the 2024-25 season — Jokic is with the team until after the 2027-28 season — and are expected to be the team to beat.

Jokic put together one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history this past season. He became the first player to lead an entire playoff run in points, rebounds and assists, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He also broke Wilt Chamberlain's record for triple-doubles in a postseason.