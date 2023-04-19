Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Denver Nuggets are looking to make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. It starts by taking care of business against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will look to win Game 2 on Wednesday night after making easy work of the Wolves in Game 1. However, there is a crucial question that needs answering ahead of the game: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Nikola Jokic injury status for Nuggets’ Game 2 vs. Timberwolves

Jokic is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right wrist sprain. The Nuggets’ big man will most likely play to help his team in the playoffs. He participated in practice and didn’t make a big deal about his injury, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

In the Nuggets’ Game 1 victory, Jokic tallied 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while shooting 6-12 from the field. Six Denver players scored in double figures, led by Jamal Murry and his 24 points, but the team absolutely needs Jokic to stay healthy as it pursues the franchise’s first championship.

Jokic is coming off another spectacular regular season where he was named an MVP candidate. There is much noise surrounding him and the pressure to lead the Nuggets deep into the playoffs. Fighting through this injury will have to play a part in his journey.

The Nuggets’ only injury listed is that of Jokic. The Timberwolves have listed Rudy Gobert (back spasms) and Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) as questionable while Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are out. The question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves is very likely to be yes, but there is still a bit of uncertainty given the injury designation.