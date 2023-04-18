Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

In a rather concerning news for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is currently nursing an injury heading to Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic is reportedly dealing with a right wrist sprain, which has made him questionable for their upcoming showdown with the Timberwolves, per NBC Sports Edge. While it’s unlikely that Jokic sits out the crucial game, it’s definitely concerning to see him injured.

The Serbian big man made only 13 points in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series with Minnesota, but he made his impact felt on other areas of the floor. Against the Timberwolves’ big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Jokic grabbed a game-high 14 boards on top of six assists.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Jokic were to miss Game 2, it’ll definitely be difficult for the Nuggets to replace that kind of production. Besides, how can you actually replace an MVP-caliber big man who makes the game easier for the rest of his team?

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will have to pick up the slack once again regardless if Nikola Jokic suits up or not. Considering his injury, the team can’t expect their superstar to be at 100 percent and be as effective as he usually is.

Murray dropped 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 1 of the series, while Porter had 18 points along with 11 boards. So the two are more than ready to take the lead if they need to. Of course hopes are high that Jokic won’t need to be sidelined because of his injury.