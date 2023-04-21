A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been dealing with a nagging wrist injury that somewhat limited his production in their Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. This did not prevent him from leading the Nuggets to a 122-113 victory, en route to taking a 2-0 advantage in their NBA Playoffs opening-round series. At this point, however, the fans want to know: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Timberwolves?

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Timberwolves

The bad news for the Grizzlies is that Jokic won’t be a hundred percent on Friday if he actually ends up taking the court. The good news is that the Nuggets have listed him as probable to play, which only means that he should be good to go for Game 3.

Despite playing through an injury in Game 2, the reigning back-to-back MVP still dropped 27 points on the Timberwolves, to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists, and a triple. Jokic was integral to Denver taking a 2-0 advantage in the series, and more of the same will be expected of him in Game 3. A win for the Nuggets on Friday will pretty much book their ticket to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Wolves, Rudy Gobert and Jaylen Nowell are both considered questionable to play with respective injuries. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels remain out.

However, with regard to the question of Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is that it’s very likely that he does.