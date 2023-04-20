Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

In the playoffs, letting one’s foot off the gas pedal is just about the worst mistake anyone could make. If there’s any team that knows all too well about the dangers of complacency, it’s the Denver Nuggets, especially after taking advantage of two teams that let a 3-1 lead slip away back in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Thus, it’s not a surprise to see head coach Michael Malone urge his team to try and kill off the series before the Minnesota Timberwolves even get the idea of mounting a comeback.

In fact, Malone used some colorful language to get his point across to Nikola Jokic and company. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Malone urged his team to “be selfish bastards” as they attempt to go up 3-0 on the 8-seeded Timberwolves.

This is exactly the kind of mentality the Nuggets need, especially as they try to distance themselves from their poor finish to the 2022-23 regular season. With the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers trading haymakers, any team the Nuggets would have to face in the second round, should they take care of business against the Timberwolves, will be exhausted.

Thus, advancing early would give the Nuggets a huge advantage in the rest department.

Splitting the two games in Minneapolis won’t be the worst outcome in the world for the Nuggets. But it’s clear that they are taking no prisoners in their pursuit of a championship. Only time will tell if the Nuggets respond the way Michael Malone expects them to after the strong remark he made.