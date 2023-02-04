There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.

On Friday afternoon, Murray appeared to take a shot towards Hyland by tweeting out that one must “not complain about what you didn’t get [from] the work you didn’t put in”. This looked like an allusion towards Hyland’s reported discontent with his lack of minutes amid Murray’s continued emergence into his pre-injury form.

Bones Hyland’s close confidantes certainly looked at Jamal Murray’s tweet that way. Twitter users @Quaddi_ and @atr4ou proceeded to clap back, calling Murray a “b—h a– teammate”. Moreover, they even said that his torrid 2020 bubble run has gotten to his head, causing him to act like a “p—y” and a “b—h a– n—a”.

damn bones got his friends talking for him pic.twitter.com/1qV3Lt8e6S — 🃏 (@bhxvan) February 3, 2023

It didn’t take long for Murray to play the plausible deniability card. He then appeared to respond to Hyland’s friends by tweeting out that “Y’all jump to conclusions quicker than women😂”.

Now, it’s unclear why Jamal Murray had to use a misguided, misogynist remark to clap back. There were plenty of available retorts for him to use instead. Nevertheless, it should go without saying that this situation could get real ugly, real fast, if the Nuggets don’t step up and mediate this brewing conflict.