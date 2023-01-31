The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. Thus, it may have come as a bit of a surprise to fans when reports came out regarding Bones Hyland’s availability in a potential trade.

However, there may be more than meets the eye regarding Hyland’s surprising standing as a trade candidate for the Nuggets.

Earlier reports have stated that the Nuggets are merely putting out feelers for a potential Bones Hyland trade. After all, Hyland is an intriguing young scoring guard who could break out in a bigger role. Thus, he could net the Nuggets the defensive-oriented wing they have been eyeing.

However, there reportedly have been “recent tensions” over his playing time (or lack thereof) and, perhaps more importantly, the Nuggets doubt his viability for huge playoff minutes, per Marc Stein (subscription required).

Bones Hyland is a 6’3, 173 lb. guard, so the Nuggets’ concerns regarding his defense appear to be justified. Nevertheless, players with his skillset surely does have a place in a contending team. This is especially the case in Denver where Jamal Murray, despite his strong play as of late, may be in need of some insurance given his past ACL injury.

The playing time concerns, however, will be a bit worrying to Nuggets fans. That may be a situation that does not change anytime soon, since Murray has the starting point guard position locked up for the foreseeable future. At full strength, Hyland should only see 20 to 25 minutes, tops.

It’s unclear why Hyland would be frustrated at such a role, given that it’s just his second season in the league. Nevertheless, with the Nuggets locker room being as harmonious as it is en route to one of the best records in the NBA, they may not want a malcontent sulking due to his lack of minutes.

This situation should get a bit more clarity the closer we inch towards the February 9 NBA trade deadline.