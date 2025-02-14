Jamal Murray's 2024-25 season got off to a bit of a slow start. But right as the Denver Nuggets hit the All-Star break, Murray has caught fire. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Murray absolutely went off, scoring a career-high 55 points. Also on the night, he had a shooting percentage of 55.6% while shooting 46.7% from three-point range.

Because of the Nuggets star's slow start, he has come under fire from people who have criticized his consistency. Despite sustaining a torn ACL in 2021, Murray claims he is still the same player.

“I feel the same. I’m the same person, same player, for years now,” he said.

Despite his up-and-down seasons in the Mile High City, Murray is still very thankful to have the support he has from his Nuggets teammates.

“It means everything (to have support),” Murray said with a game ball signed by each Nuggets player next to him. “I've been here my whole career, seeing all the same faces and being in Denver, making the most of the moment. I brought the ball up here because I couldn't do it out them.”

Denver Nuggets get hot before All-Star break

The Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as they're entering the All-Star break on an 8-game win streak.

Murray and the Nuggets hope to get some much-needed rest and hope to come out still hot on the other side of the break.

“I know, guys are tired. Guys are anxious to get to the break, I am,” said the Nuggets star. “And you know, you can kind of let that get in your head, or let it slip away. So the team did a great job, everybody, top to bottom, guys that came in, rookies, two-ways, everyone was locked in and stepped up. And now this is a big eight-game swing. If you can go undefeated going into the break, just gives you a whole bunch of confidence, and everybody comes out in a better mood. So I think we’re in a good place.”

The Nuggets as a team also had a bit of a slow start to the season. But according to Murray, as the season has gone along, the team has gotten more comfortable playing together.

“I kind of attributed to, and always have, is just taking time for us to gel,” he said. “It’s not just on one player, just because I played a little bit better, we win games, right? … But it’s not just me. Everybody stepped up. Everybody’s played better defensively, everybody’s more locked in, everybody’s more connected.”