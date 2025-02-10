As is the case every single season, the NBA trade deadline has already changed the landscape of the league at large. While the Eastern Conference remains basically the same, the Western Conference was drastically impacted by trades that the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks made. All three teams have new outlooks on their immediate futures, which has shifted the balance of the NBA power rankings.

No trade was greater than the one between Los Angeles and Dallas involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Improbable is the best word to describe this trade, as nobody would have ever guessed that the Mavs were going to trade Doncic this season.

Due to his ongoing injury concerns and the organization's doubts about his long-term future, general manager Nico Harrison made one of the most questionable decisions of all time by parting ways with a generational talent for Davis.

While the Lakers now look to pursue a title with Doncic and LeBron James, the Mavs hope Davis' defense can lead the way. Unfortunately, after just one game, this trade is completely lopsided because Davis is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

This trade has forever changed the West, and it may have ruined the Mavericks as a franchise.

Elsewhere in the West, the Warriors are still looking to prove that they can be in the championship picture. Stephen Curry has needed a true No. 2 star by his side, and he finally has that with Jimmy Butler. Although one game isn't a large enough sample size, this pairing seemed to work really well.

Could Butler be what the Warriors needed to rise to the occasion and become true threats again?

As the league prepares for the All-Star break and all the festivities that will take place this upcoming weekend in San Francisco, here is a fresh look at the post-trade deadline NBA power rankings.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

Record: 42-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W29), vs. PHX (W31), vs. TOR (W12), at MEM (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (2/10), vs. MIA (2/12), at MIN (2/13)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have claimed the top spot in the NBA power rankings once again after a dominating week of double-digit wins, highlighted by a 29-point win against the Milwaukee Bucks and a 31-point win over the Phoenix Suns. While they didn't make any big trade deadline moves, the Thunder got Chet Holmgren back from his hip injury, which was just as impactful as trades other teams made.

Offensively, the Thunder continue to look deadly with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. Over their last five games, Oklahoma City has averaged 131 points per game, with Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 34.0 points per game in this span. The Thunder are the best team in the league right now, and there is no argument against this at the moment.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 42-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L7), at DET (W3), at WAS (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (2/10), at TOR (2/12)

Another battle against the Boston Celtics saw the defending champions taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Cavs do have a win over Boston, this is yet another example of Cleveland showing signs of struggle against other top teams in the league.

It will be very interesting to see how the Cavs look after the trade deadline with De'Andre Hunter joining the mix. This was one of the best trades made at the deadline, especially since Hunter can provide instant production as a much-needed 3-and-D wing in Cleveland. The Cavaliers now have one of the best starting groups in the league with Hunter.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 37-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (W7), vs. DAL (L7), at NYK (W27)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (2/10), vs. SAS (2/12)

Teams that can take the fight to the Celtics and get out to early leads continue to cause problems for the defending champions. That is what happened when the Mavs came to town this past week, taking an early 32-23 lead in the first quarter and never turning back. Dallas led by as many as 27 points in this game despite Boston shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from three-point range.

While they are still a top-10 defensive team, the Celtics have taken a step back on that end of the court since the start of the new year. Perhaps getting a much-needed break during All-Star Weekend is what this group needs to get back to being the championship threats they are.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

Record: 35-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W19), at TOR (W31), vs. OKC (L13)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (2/11), at LAC (2/12)

There is a lot to like about the Memphis Grizzlies. Aside from playing fast-paced basketball in transition and scoring at a very high rate, the Grizzlies have really punished teams on the glass. Their only downfall is turnovers, as Memphis ranks 29th in the league, averaging 16.6 turnovers per game.

Despite losing to the Thunder, Memphis has won 10 of its last 12 games overall. The Grizzlies scored at least 120 points in nine of these wins. This team ranks fifth and seventh in field goal percentage and three-point shooting this season, respectively.

5. New York Knicks (-1)

Record: 34-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W6), at TOR (W6), vs. BOS (L27)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (2/11), vs. ATL (2/12)

OG Anunoby has not played since Feb. 1 due to a foot injury. Josh Hart has been dealing with some soreness and bruises, plus Karl-Anthony Towns has his nagging thumb injury. Could injuries finally be catching up to the New York Knicks, whose core has played the most minutes out of anyone else in the league?

Fatigue will eventually drastically impact the Knicks, which is why the All-Star break will be good for them. However, New York faces a gauntlet coming out of the break, as they will play the Cavs, Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Grizzlies in four straight games before. When they return from the All-Star break, the Knicks will play 11 of their 14 games on the road, where they have gone 16-8 so far this season.

6. Denver Nuggets (+1)

Record: 34-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W12), vs. NOP (W25), vs. ORL (W22), at PHX (W17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (2/10), vs. POR (2/12)

If Michael Porter Jr. can continue to step up offensively for the Denver Nuggets, then this team will have more title potential than it already has, with Nikola Jokic leading the way. Over his last five games, Porter has averaged 28.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range.

Their six-game win streak is the longest in the league at the moment, and Denver has won each of its last four games by double digits. The Nuggets will head into the All-Star break having to face a surging, young Portland Trail Blazers team in back-to-back matchups. Two wins and a loss by the Grizzlies this week could see the Nuggets move into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

Record: 31-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W25), vs. GSW (W8), vs. IND (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (2/10), at UTA (2/12)

Luka Doncic makes his debut on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, a game that the Los Angeles Lakers should win easily. While Doncic was the key trade deadline acquisition for the Lakers, they were also supposed to add size and rebounding strength with Mark Williams. However, that deal fell through after major concerns formed over Williams' failed physical.

Without Williams joining the mix, the Lakers now have a major hole to fill next to Jaxson Hayes at center. It will be very interesting to see what the Lakers do during the back half of the year, especially since they will need plenty of big-man depth without Davis on the roster. Even so, Los Angeles is rising right now and has won nine of their last 10 games.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)

Record: 30-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (L2), vs. CHI (W19), vs. HOU (W13), vs. POR (W16)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (2/10), vs. MIL (2/12), vs. OKC (2/13)

Another team that is playing great basketball as of late is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards has his team playing at a high level right now, as the T-Wolves have won eight of their last 10 games, recently picking up three straight double-digit wins.

Minnesota faces the challenge of whether or not this success can be sustained, especially with Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle injured. Consistency has been a big issue for the Timberwolves this season, as win streaks have always been followed up with losing streaks. Three big matchups against the Cavs, Milwaukee Bucks, and Thunder before the All-Star break provide a chance for the Wolves to continue rising in the West.

9. Houston Rockets (-3)

Record: 33-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L6), at BKN (L2), at MIN (L13), at DAL (L11), vs. TOR (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (2/12), vs. GSW (2/13)

It appears as if the Houston Rockets are finally starting to come down from their first-half high and look vulnerable. Then again, this was a tough week for the Rockets because they had to play five games in seven days, including two back-to-backs.

Fatigue is catching up to Houston, which is why the All-Star break will be vital to their success down the stretch. The good news for the Rockets is that Jabari Smith Jr., who has not played since Jan. 1 due to a fractured hand, should be ready to progress to some on-court work after the All-Star break.

10. Indiana Pacers (-2)

Record: 29-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W1), at POR (L23), at LAC (W7), at LAL (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (2/11), at WAS (2/12)

The Indiana Pacers continue to be a big question mark in the NBA power rankings. On one hand, this team has picked up some great wins in recent weeks and seems to be finding themselves defensively. On the other hand, they have gone down big in games and don't seem to have the offensive firepower to truly recover when this happens.

Tyrese Haliburton is the key to the Pacers unlocking their true potential like they did a season ago when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Until he begins to turn things on around the end of the season, Indiana will be a questionable team in the NBA power rankings.

11. Dallas Mavericks (+3)

Record: 28-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L2), at BOS (W7), vs. HOU (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (2/10), vs. GSW (2/12), vs. MIA (2/13)

Anthony Davis' debut with the Mavs lasted all of 31 minutes before he exited against the Rockets on Saturday with a groin injury. Originally, Davis downplayed the injury and said it was nothing serious. Now, it seems like this is a major injury, and Dallas has already said that he will be out indefinitely. This is the worst-case scenario for the Mavericks, as they will now be without Davis and Doncic. There is a major cause for concern in Dallas.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

Record: 29-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L25), vs. IND (L7), vs. UTA (W20)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (2/12), at UTA (2/13)

As good as they can be on defense sometimes, the LA Clippers still look like an incomplete offensive team. The Clippers currently rank in the bottom 10 in offensive rating this season, and they rank 24th in scoring since the start of February. Kawhi Leonard is going to need to step up and start playing like an All-Star on offense for the Clippers to emerge as true threats in the NBA power rankings.

13. Detroit Pistons (-)

Record: 27-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L2), vs. CLE (L3), vs. PHI (W13), vs. CHA (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (2/11), at CHI (2/12)

Despite some tough one-possession losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cavs this past week, the Detroit Pistons are still a team nobody in the East is going to want to see in the playoffs. Cade Cunningham is a handful to deal with, and the Pistons as a whole are a really scrappy team that is a lot better from behind the three-point line than many give them credit for. JB Bickerstaff has done an excellent job reinventing this group, which is why he should be in consideration for Coach of the Year.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

Record: 28-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L29), at CHA (W10), at ATL (L5), vs. PHI (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (2/10), at MIN (2/12)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a calf injury that will result in him missing the All-Star Game on Sunday. This injury will likely carry over and lead to Giannis missing games for the Bucks after the All-Star break as well. There is an obvious reason for concern in Milwaukee right now with Antetokounmpo injured, especially since this team has lost six of their last nine games. Another loss to the Warriors or Wolves will see the Bucks limp into the All-Star break after already falling out of the top four in the East.

15. Sacramento Kings (+1)

Record: 26-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W2), vs. ORL (L19), at POR (L6), vs. NOP (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (2/10), at NOP (2/12), at NOP (2/13)

The Sacramento Kings kick off the start of a vast middle section of the NBA power rankings that features an assortment of teams with .500 records. Through 52 games, the Kings have reinvented themselves by trading De'Aaron Fox at the deadline. This team now has a new identity with the additions of Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia for added depth. Whether or not they can stop anyone on defense continues to be the main concern that surrounds the Kings.

16. Phoenix Suns (-5)

Record: 26-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L2), at OKC (L31), vs. UTA (W7), vs. DEN (L17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (2/11), at HOU (2/12)

No team had a worse trade deadline than the Phoenix Suns. Aside from needing to give up a first-round pick to unload Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns ruined their relationship with Kevin Durant by including him in trade talks without even letting him know. At one point, the Suns were closing in on a deal to send Durant to the Warriors before the legend abruptly ended these talks. Where Phoenix goes from here is the big question, especially since this has suddenly become a very awkward situation.

17. Golden State Warriors (+2)

Record: 26-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W5), at UTA (L3), at LAL (L8), at CHI (W21)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (2/10), at DAL (2/12), at HOU (2/13)

Jimmy Butler looked really good in his Warriors debut against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 25 points in 29 minutes. If Butler can continue to take pressure off Curry as a primary ball handler and playmaker, then the Warriors have a chance to rise in the NBA power rankings. After all, let's not overlook the fact that Golden State still has plenty of depth, and Jonathan Kuminga is on the mend from his ankle injury. It is certainly a possibility that the Warriors can still make a run up the NBA power rankings and get out of the play-in tournament of the region altogether.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

Record: 23-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W2), vs. IND (W23), vs. SAC (W6), at MIN (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (2/10), at DEN (2/12)

Not too long ago, the Portland Trail Blazers were one of the worst teams in the NBA power rankings with a 13-28 record. Since then, the Blazers have gone 10-2 and are suddenly on the verge of entering the play-in tournament conversation in the West. Out of nowhere, the Blazers have looked elite on defense, as they've ranked first in defensive rating out of all teams during their recent 12-game stretch.

19. Miami Heat (-1)

Record: 25-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L9), at PHI (W7), at BKN (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (2/10), at OKC (2/12), at DAL (2/13)

For the rest of the season, the Miami Heat are likely to hover around mediocre in the NBA power rankings. This team just doesn't have enough offensive firepower to be considered a real threat in the East, and Butler's departure sums up a massive mistake this organization made. The Heat now have no clear superstar talent, despite Tyler Herro being named an All-Star, and they've struggled to find solid offensive production all season outside of Herro.

20. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 26-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L5), at SAC (W19), at DEN (L22), vs. SAS (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (2/10), vs. CHA (2/12)

Can the Orlando Magic get back to being who they were earlier this season? This is the big question surrounding the Magic, who have sunk in the NBA power rankings as of late due to an ugly stretch where they've lost 12 of their last 16 games. The good news is that Orlando has won two of their last three and are beginning to find their groove on defense. Two wins over Atlanta and Charlotte would go a long way in the Magic building confidence with a .500 record at the All-Star break.

21. Atlanta Hawks (+4)

Record: 25-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (W2), vs. SAS (L1), vs. MIL (W5), at WAS (W14)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (2/10), at NYK (2/12)

What direction are the Atlanta Hawks going as a franchise? Hunter was traded to the Cavs, Bogdan Bogdanovic was traded to LA, and it seems like Clint Capela will walk away in free agency. Does this mean Trae Young is going to be traded next? The Hawks are buying into their young, athletic players, and they have taken a step back compared to other middle-of-the-pack teams in the NBA power rankings despite rising a few spots with recent wins over Detroit and Milwaukee.

22. San Antonio Spurs (-5)

Record: 22-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L19), at ATL (W1), at CHA (L1), at ORL (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (2/10), at BOS (2/12)

The San Antonio Spurs really need to figure things out offensively if they are to be a threat post-All-Star break. It is going to take time for De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama to gel with one another, but the rest of this team has played together all season. With Fox helping facilitate the offense, there is no reason why the Spurs' offense should be struggling the way it is. Maybe a big road win in Boston right before the break could springboard momentum for the Spurs.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 20-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W2), vs. MIA (L7), at DET (L13), at MIL (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (2/11), at BKN (2/12)

At this point, the Philadelphia 76ers really need to take a step back to evaluate who they are as a team. With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the court together, the Sixers trailed by as many as 34 points to a Pistons team playing without Cade Cunningham. The very next game, the Sixers lost by eight points on the road to a Bucks team that didn't have Giannis. If you can't beat two teams without their All-Star talents when you have all three of yours, then thinking you're going to make the playoffs is laughable. It is time for the 76ers to shut things down for the season.

24. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

Record: 18-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W2), vs. WAS (L17), vs. MIA (W16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (2/10), vs. PHI (2/12)

Are the Brooklyn Nets tanking? If they are, then they're doing a bad job at it. The Nets have won four of their last five games, holding their opponents to an average of 96.6 points per game. What's funny is that Brooklyn can beat the Rockets twice in consecutive games, yet they lost by 17 points to the Washington Wizards. Even with this little bit of momentum, the Nets are still one of the worst teams in the NBA power rankings.

25. Chicago Bulls (-2)

Record: 22-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W9), at MIN (L19), vs. GSW (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (2/11), vs. DET (2/12)

It is quite shocking that the Chicago Bulls didn't blow things up at the trade deadline. After all, what's the point of holding on to Coby White and Nikola Vucevic since their value is at an all-time high and you don't have big plans for them moving forward? The Bulls continue to be laughed at around the NBA because of how low they are sinking in the power rankings.

26. Toronto Raptors (-2)

Record: 16-37 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L6), vs. MEM (L31), at OKC (L12), at HOU (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (2/11), vs. CLE (2/12)

Going out and trading for Brandon Ingram was a statement by Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors. All of a sudden, this team could wind up looking very strong with a starting group of Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Scottie Barnes. Keep an eye on this group during the back half of the season, especially since the Raptors could sneak up the NBA power rankings.

27. Utah Jazz (+1)

Record: 12-39 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L1), vs. GSW (W3), at PHX (L8), at LAC (L20)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (2/10), vs. LAL (2/12), vs. LAC (2/13)

Other than their 20-point loss to the Clippers, the Utah Jazz have been competitive as of late. When the Jazz decide to actually play their guys instead of tanking, they have proven that they can stay in games due to their offensive depth. Isaiah Collier has been really good as the starting point guard, and Keyonte George's role as a playmaker and scorer off the bench has diversified Utah's offensive attack. The future continues to look bright in Salt Lake City.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Record: 12-40 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L12), at DEN (L25), at SAC (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (2/10), vs. SAC (2/12), vs. SAC (2/13)

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost eight straight games, the longest active losing streak in the league. This team will likely reside at the bottom of the NBA power rankings through the end of the season. In other news, the Pelicans will play the Kings two more times this week before the All-Star break after recently playing them on Saturday. Who designed this schedule to have New Orleans and Sacramento meet three times in four games?

29. Washington Wizards (+1)

Record: 9-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W10), at BKN (W17), vs. CLE (L10), vs. ATL (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (2/10), vs. IND (2/12)

The Washington Wizards had themselves a really good trade deadline. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart are two veterans who have won at the highest level possible and will be excellent mentors for the young talent on this roster now through the 2025-26 season. It is going to take time, but the Wizards' rebuild continues to go as planned.

30. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

Record: 13-37 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (L10), vs. MIL (L10), vs. SAS (W1), at DET (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (2/10), at ORL (2/12)

After trading Mark Williams to the Lakers, the Hornets will now accept him back, losing out on Dalton Knecht, a first-round pick, and a pick swap. To make things worse, the Hornets also traded for Jusuf Nurkic to replace Williams, so they basically lost out on future value that looked like a tremendous gain at the trade deadline. Charlotte continues to be Charlotte, and they are now at the very bottom of the NBA power rankings.