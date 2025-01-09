The Denver Nuggets faced one of their biggest challenges of the season this week, as they had to take on a difficult back-to-back slate without their star big man Nikola Jokic. Jokic isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but he got sick on Monday and was forced to miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics and Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets battled with the defending champs on Tuesday night, but eventually fell short in a 118-106 loss. The team responded in a huge way on Wednesday night, jumping out to a massive lead over the Clippers and running away with a 126-103 win even without Jokic.

One of the guys that has been filling in for Jokic while he has been out has been veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. after Wednesday's win, point guard Jamal Murray joked about the difference about running the Nuggets' signature two-man game with Jokic versus with Jordan, via DNVR Nuggets.

“Well when I'm with DJ I'm keeping [the ball],” Murray said. “Nah, I'll get him when he's running to the rim. Just a different look I'm looking for, a different read I'm looking for. With Jokic, just more reading the coverage and what they're gonna do, whereas with DJ I'm looking to get in the area where they can't guard everybody. Can't guard me or DJ or the single side guy. So, just different mindset. Reading two different things when those guys are on the court.”

Murray and Jokic have developed an unmatched chemistry as one of the most lethal two-man combinations in the NBA, but the longtime Nuggets guard had a good night even without his running mate alongside him on Wednesday. Murray finished the game with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting with nine assists. Jordan benefitted, finishing 5-for-6 with 12 points and nine boards.

This game also went a long way towards dispelling the narrative that the Nuggets are one of the worst teams in the NBA without Jokic. While the minutes are often ugly when Jokic is on the bench, the last two nights have shown that the Nuggets are capable of playing quality, competitive basketball even when their star is out of the lineup. If they can bring that level of play to the 10 to 12 minutes per game where Jokic is sitting, this will immediately become one of the toughest teams in the league to beat.