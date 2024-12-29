Jamal Murray has had a bit of a slow start to his 2024-25 season. Hampered by injuries, the Denver Nuggets point guard has yet to really catch fire like most fans are accustomed to seeing from him.

But in the Nuggets 134-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Murray finally looked like his vintage self and scored 30+ points for the first time this season. He would finish with 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 57.1% from three-point range.

Because of his slow start to the season, there has been a large amount of negative talk about Murray online. He is aware of the negative discourse but is trying to tune it out.

“I strive to make shots every night, but I can still try to impact the game without making shots,” said Murray. “… So if you know, people are going to talk about me not making shots so be it, I know what I’m capable of, I know what I do. And there’s a reason why I’m here, and there’s a reason why I’ve been able to win with this team and be here for years and be able to develop chemistry and all that. So, you know, I just let people talk. That’s what they do. That’s the reason why people are over there, and I’m over here.”

Nuggets' Michael Malone stands by Jamal Murray

After the Nuggets fell short in last season's playoffs, and after a disappointing showing with Team Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Murray has been susceptible to more criticism than usual. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is fully aware of the talk surrounding Murray, and has always strongly defended the young point guard. In fact, Malone thinks people should get off of Murray's back a bit.

“I know that everybody’s really riding Jamal really hard right now. That’s not going to do him any favors, man,” Malone said postgame. “The guy cares. He wants to play better. He wants to help this team. His heart is in the right place. Supporting him will go a long way. That’s why I tell guys ‘Don’t look at the damn phone.’ I don’t give a damn what you guys say about me, and he shouldn’t either.”

For the 2024 season, Murray is currently averaging 19.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with a shooting percentage of 44.1%.