Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic put together one of the best all-around performances of his career in Tuesday’s Game 1 against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 34 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field, grabbed 21 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, and blocked two shots in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 132-126.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Game 2 showdown between the Nuggets and Lakers, ESPN analyst Jay Williams hopped on the show First Take to discuss Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s comparison of Jokic to LeBron James. And Williams dropped all-time great praise on the Serbian, per a tweet from First Take’s official Twitter account:

“Nikola Jokić is the best one-man offense in this postseason in the history of the NBA.”

"Nikola Jokić is the best one-man offense in this postseason in the history of the NBA." —@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/egeK3fTEQc — First Take (@FirstTake) May 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 3.6 turnovers per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

Jokic shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Jokic’s 63.2% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Jokic and the Nuggets have a potentially series-deciding Game 2 ahead of them on Thursday night. If they can beat James and the Lakers on their home floor once again, they will own a commanding 2-0 series lead and be in a prime position to advance to the NBA Finals. So here’s to hoping that Jokic leads the Nuggets to victory in Game 2.