The NBA Playoffs continue as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-29) for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! Action tips off Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. ET. Prior to the Western Conference Finals, LA took down Golden State in six, while Denver defeated Phoenix in six games. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -6 (-112)

Over: 222.5 (-108)

Under: 222.5 (-112)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles rolled in the Western Conference Semifinals against Golden State. The Lakers picked up wins three double-digit wins in the process and stole the opening game on the road by five. That being said, Los Angeles steamrolled Golden State inside – a luxury they likely won’t have in this series. That being said, the Lakers did manage to split the season series with the Nuggets 2-2. However, the home team won each game by double-digits during the regular season. Consequently, the first team to steal a road game likely will come away with a series win. In Game 1, however, the Lakers likely need a strong outside shooting night and a motivated game from Anthony Davis if they want to cover as moderate underdogs.

The key to the Lakers covering Game 1 lies with their stars – specifically Anthony Davis. Davis dominated stretches of their last series. In six games he averaged 21.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. Although Davis was highly efficient in the series with a 58% field goal percentage, he continues to struggle with consistency. Although Davis gave the Lakers four 20-point games, he also managed just 11 points on 11 shot attempts in their Game 2 loss. That said, Davis found considerable success against Jokic’s Nuggets as a member of the Lakers. AD averaged 23 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 BPG en route to a 7-4 record. However, he went just 2-2 on the road against the two-time MVP. Still, he dropped 22 points and 14 rebounds in Denver earlier this season – perhaps paving the way for a strong opening performance in Game 1.

While LeBron James will undoubtedly impact Game 1 in a multitude of ways, his outside shooting is a major storyline to watch. James is shooting just 26% from beyond the arc this postseason despite attempting 6.7 threes per game. Denver ranked third in the league in threes allowed during the regular season – paving a tough road for LeBron to dial it in from deep in Game 1.

If LeBron can’t get things going in the opener, the Lakers need one of their role players to do so. D’Angelo Russell (35%) and Austin Reaves (40%) served as their primary threats from behind the arc with 2.1 threes per game in the first two rounds. However, keep an eye on Rui Hachimura. His 1.3 threes per game on 53% shooting could be a major X-factor.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver looked outright dominate at times in the first two rounds as only three road losses blemish their otherwise undefeated resume. The Nuggets withstood incredible performances from a number of stars including Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. Their ability to mitigate the damage from opposing stars likely determines how far they go in this series. In Game 1, however, the Nuggets should have the upper hand thanks to their dominant home record (34-7 regular season and 6-0 playoffs) and potent offense.

Nikola Jokic gets a rematch with the same Lakers team that knocked him out of the Western Conference Finals in the bubble. Jokic’s game continues to grow and he has a strong argument to be the best player left in the postseason. Through 11 playoff games, the two-time MVP averaged 30.7 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 9.7 APG. With a 55% field goal percentage and 48% three-point percentage, no one offered much resistance to the Joker. Anthony Davis presents Jokic with his toughest task to date given his size, length, and defensive prowess. That said, Jokic averaged 22.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 6.6 APG in 11 career games against the Lakers’ version of AD.

Jamaal Murray serves as Denver’s X-factor in Game 1. Murray started the postseason on fire with two 35-point games in the opening round. He carried that over to their second-round win as well and averaged 25.9 PPG in the playoffs. A hot game from Murray would all-but ensure a Nuggets’ cover in Game 1.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers certainly have a chance in this series as a whole. Game 1, however? The Nuggets’ home track record is too good to back so we’ll hammer the Nuggets in the opener.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -6 (-108)