Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been on the receiving end of a massive MVP hate after he ducked the showdown with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in Colorado.

Embiid was ruled out for Monday’s game because of a calf injury, but many are skeptical of that reason and argued he was simply avoiding Jokic so his MVP odds won’t be affected. The Sixers center has propelled himself to the top of the race with his recent performances, but after his absence, many are claiming he doesn’t deserve to win.

Making things uglier for Embiid, Jokic actually proved himself once again, erupting for a monster triple-double to lead the Nuggets to the 116-111 win. The Joker recorded 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 dimes, becoming only the third player after Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson to have 10 or more games with a 20-15-10 line, per NBA history.

Jokic basically showed why he deserves to be MVP, while Embiid refused to show up. And that narrative has earned the Sixers big some huge trolling online.

“Nikola Jokic with another triple-double. Joel Embiid with nothing,” Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports wrote. Geoffrow Records of Outkick added, “Joel Embiid is ducking Nikola Jokic. He should be DQ’d from winning the MVP.”

“Nikola Jokic just recorded a 15-10-20 Triple-Double in the 3RD QUARTER while Joel Embiid sat out. Joker haters aren’t gonna like this one. Stop the disrespect and give him his 3-peat already,” Riggs Tamburo of Mile High Sports argued.

Another fan commented. “Nikola Jokic: another triple double. Joel Embiid: somewhere pouting.”

For what it’s worth, when news of Embiid’s absence surfaced, Kendrick Perkins also accused the Sixers star of ducking. Perk has been JoJo’s biggest MVP supporter, and if he could say that, then it’s no surprise why a lot of people are disappointed at Embiid as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was rooting for Joel Embiid to Win MVP but he’s sitting out this game so my vote is going to Nikola Jokic. An MVP has to be available,” another frustrated fan said.

Here are more reactions to Jokic’s big night and Embiid’s absence:

Joel Embiid really ducked Nikola Jokic tonight pic.twitter.com/xn1dRD0YUb — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 28, 2023

Nuggets fans aren't holding back after Joel Embiid was a late scratch from tonight's showdown with Nikola Jokic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fZfQZuxnzK — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) March 28, 2023

Now, *I'm* not saying that Joel Embiid sitting out tonight is cowardly tucking his tail between his legs and dodging the chance he'd hurt his MVP chances by getting outplayed by Nikola Jokic. But Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Garnett sure seem to be saying that. pic.twitter.com/qexcGaV7s7 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) March 27, 2023

Joel Embiid when it was time to face Nikola Jokic in Denver… pic.twitter.com/lMnCeB6PAw — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 28, 2023

Sure enough, Embiid didn’t help his MVP bid with his absence on Monday. Yikes!