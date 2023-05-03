Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 MVP, but not for Denver Nuggets fans who think Nikola Jokic was robbed of what would have been his third straight MVP win.

After Embiid was officially named MVP on Tuesday, the Nuggets faithful started flooding Twitter to criticize the Sixers big man’s win. Many accused Embiid of begging to win, even using various tactics to get the sympathy of the voters.

Embiid received 73 first-place votes resulting to a total of 915 points. Meanwhile, Jokic finished second with 15 first and 52 second-place votes for 674 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was third with his 606 points off 12 first-place votes.

“Nikola Jokic says he’s going swimming during Joel Embiid’s MVP announcement…. in a pool of tears that Joel Embiid cried all season to get that MVP,” one commenter wrote.

Another Twitter user said, “They really gave Joel Embiid a sympathy MVP man. Everybody know Jokic/Giannis deserved it more.”

Matt Winer of NBA TV added, “Not at all surprised Joel Embiid won MVP & congrats to him — he was incredible. A little surprised vote wasn’t closer (I was one of the 15 who voted Jokic 1st). Would love to know how many voters considered the history angle (the “Joker shouldn’t win 3x” argument)…”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are more reactions from Nuggets fans on Jokic’s MVP defeat to Embiid:

Joel Embiid was named the 2022-2023 NBA MVP. It’s okay because Jokic only has one goal in mind#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/UOARnAQjcn — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) May 2, 2023

Joel Embiid winning #NBAMVP while he sits on the bench and James Harden wins a key #NBAPlayoffs game while Nikola Jokic gets 30-40% of all the stats in key Nuggets Playoffs win? pic.twitter.com/75Os5a0mya — Andrés Alvarez (@NerdNumbers) May 2, 2023

Joel Embiid on the 2022 NBA MVP Real ones know Jokic should have won pic.twitter.com/lR1LkVtRA0 — Jacob Wayne (@wayne_sports_) May 3, 2023

While it’s true that Nikola Jokic has such a strong case to win MVP after another historically great season, it’s also hard to deny that Joel Embiid is just as deserving. The gap in the voting probably shouldn’t be as wide as it was, though, especially when you consider that the Nuggets are the top team in the West.