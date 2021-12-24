Thursday night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets shaped up to be a close and grueling battle. Amidst all the tension, though, Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. did something hilarious to lighten the mood a bit and try to give his team an advantage.

As Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was shooting a free-throw, Kelly Oubre Jr. lined up to rebound the ball. When Jokic went up to shoot the ball, the Hornets forward did the only logical thing to distract him: dance awkwardly and weirdly. It’s a performance that would likely get Kelly Oubre Jr. in Shaqtin-a-Fool. (via Rob Perez)

free throw defense by Kelly Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/X23v4bW5R6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 24, 2021

Unfortunately, the move did not work out for Oubre, as Jokic calmly nailed the free throw. It would ultimately end up not mattering, though, as the Hornets would beat the Nuggets 115 – 107 to get back to .500 for the season. Still, Oubre Jr.’s antics made for a good laugh for everyone watching (except Jokic, who just looked like a disappointed dad).

The Nuggets are in a midst of an uncharacteristically confusing season for them. After years of sitting near the top of the Western Conference with Jokic in tow, the team suddenly became… meh. Jamal Murray’s injury turned out to have a much more serious effect on the team, as the Nuggets have failed to find any sort of consistency in the season (despite Jokic’s improvements on defense).

On the other hand, the Hornets are still in the honeymoon phase of their rebuild. LaMelo Ball has turned out to be a bona fide stud, and the rest of the young roster aren’t slouches by any means. At any given night, the Hornets can strike down an unsuspecting opponent, like they did to the Nuggets here.