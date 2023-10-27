The Denver Nuggets title defense got off to a good start following an impressive 119-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the Nuggets swept the Lakers during last season's playoffs, the two teams have exchanged verbal bars in the media with a little rivalry brewing. Until further notice though, it appears as if the rivalry is a little one-sided as the Nuggets had no problem rolling through the Lakers on opening night. For the Nuggets to defend their title this season, they'll need consistent production from Peyton Watson, whom Michael Malone admitted he's been hard on this season as per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

“I met with Peyton the other day, and I told him that I felt he came into this season assuming he was going to get backup minutes,” Michael Malone said. “I said don't ever assume anything. You've got to earn what you get. He has tremendous potential. He has upside, he can do things a lot of guys on our team can't do because of his natural, God-given abilities. But I don't want him skipping steps. I'm going to be really hard on Peyton Watson because if he's going to be the player we all need him to be, I have to make sure I'm demanding greatness from him every single day.”

Against the Lakers, Peyton Watson came off the bench for the Nuggets and finished with three points in 11 minutes of play. He shot 1-3 from the field, all three point attempts. With the Nuggets losing Bruce Brown to free agency, the team needs someone to assume that role. Watson seems like the logical choice, but as Malone said he'll have earn it.