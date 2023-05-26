Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone doesn’t think Nikola Jokic took offense about being drafted 41st overall during the 2014 NBA Draft, though he admits being taken during a Taco Bell commercial is a different story.

Malone shared as much during an interview with reporters after Friday’s practice. When asked if he thinks being picked at no. 41 ever bugged Jokic, the Nuggets head coach confirmed what many has believed all along: it hasn’t. Nonetheless, Malone added that the fact Jokic’s pick wasn’t shown in the draft may have lit some fire inside him when he was just starting in the NBA.

“In the eight years I’ve been with Nikola, and I spend a lot of time with him not just during the season but in the offseason, off the court, I’ve never felt him have any kind of perceived slight about being drafted 41,” Malone shared.

“I think for him it’s been more about somebody took a chance on me, even though I guess he was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial. Maybe that was what pushed him forward, was it didn’t even have his pick on the draft.”

For what it’s worth, Michael Malone expressed belief that Nikola Jokic has moved on from his draft status. He pointed out that it probably doesn’t have anything to do with the Joker becoming a two-time MVP, emphasizing that winning the championship is what truly gets the Serbian big man going.

“I can’t speak for Nikola, but I’ve never felt that being picked 41st in the second round has been his motivating factor for him to be a two-time MVP and to be a guy that is averaging a triple-double in the Playoffs. I think what really motivates him is no more individual accolades and awards; he wants to be a world champion. I think that’s what motivates Nikola Jokic as well as everybody else in this building,” Malone furthered.

Jokic’s story is definitely one of the best and most incredible narratives in the NBA. Sure enough, when Denver drafted him, no one would have predicted that he’d become an MVP and even lead the team to the NBA Finals. But here he is now, ready to bring the Nuggets to the promised land or not.

Taco Bell commercial or not, Jokic has certainly proven that the Nuggets were right to take a chance on him.