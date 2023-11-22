Both Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone were ejected before halftime as the Nuggets beat the Pistons 107-103 on Tuesday night.

The Denver Nuggets had a rather interesting matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Before halftime, both head coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic were ejected from the game.

Malone was the first to be sent off with 1:21 left in the first quarter after he was arguing with an official over the lack of calls the Nuggets were getting. Jokic was issued a technical foul for also arguing with the officials, and was sent off with 1:22 left in the second quarter.

Perhaps the Nuggets had grounds to argue, as they currently are the team shooting the third-least amount of free throws in the NBA.

While Jokic and Malone were heated while being tossed, they casually joked about it postgame.

“Obviously I got thrown out,” Malone said postgame, via Altitude TV. “Nikola, I think he was concerned about me and wanted to come check on me.”

Without Jokic and Malone, the Nuggets had to battle back after being down to the Pistons for a good chunk of the game. Both watched the remainder of the game from the locker room and were obviously emotional at times when they couldn't be out there helping the team.

“You make a good play, we’re pumping our fists, we’re excited, we’re hugging,” Malone said. “You don’t make a good play … I’m cursing in Serbian.”

The Nuggets managed to pull out the win over the Pistons, 107-103. Malone was happy for the win, but wished he could have been out there with them.

“I apologized to my players at halftime,” Malone said. “You never want to leave them out there.”