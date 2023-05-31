Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Nikola Jokic is in the midst of an incredible 2023 NBA Playoffs and is ready to bring the Denver Nuggets their first NBA Finals ring. When speaking on his star player, head coach Michael Malone compared Jokic to NBA legend Tim Duncan with some high praise, via the NBA.

"Tim Duncan was a selfless superstar…I look at Nikola Jokic in the same vein." Coach Malone sees parallels between Nikola Jokic and NBA legend Tim Duncan 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability

“I’ve been here for eight years now…Nugget fans everywhere even back in Serbia appreciate and respect him…he is not trying to be something he is not…I never coached Tim Duncan…he was a selfless superstar…I look at Nikola Jokic in the same vein… I look at Nikola Jokic as a selfless superstar.”

It is extremely high praise from the Nuggets head coach, although praise that is warranted. Jokic has made a name for himself in the national media during this playoff run for how humble he has been during interviews and the emphasis he places on team success over his own. This is definitely very similar to Tim Duncan, and makes the Nikola Jokic comparison carry some heavy weight.

Michael Malone has also been an adamant cheerleader for Jokic because of how soft-spoken the Serbian superstar is. If it wasn’t for Malone and the rest of the Nuggets, there would probably be little praise heard for Jokic.

Despite the grand comparison, Michael Malone highlights that Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets are still only focused on one thing being an NBA Finals matchup with the Miami Heat. He goes on to say it will be the biggest challenge of all of their NBA careers and every one of them is ready for it. One thing for certain is that like Tim Duncan would have been, Nikola Jokic will be ready once the NBA Finals begins.