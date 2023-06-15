The Denver Nuggets are gallivanting around the city of Denver on Thursday during their NBA Finals victory parade. A local reporter caught up with the Nuggets' Michael Malone in the process, and he got emotional when reflecting on his coaching career.

"This is an amazing experience… Life's about moments… I got a crazy idea man… Let's do this sh*t again." Nuggets coach Michael Malone got emotional as he reflects on his coaching career 🥹pic.twitter.com/K90OfFCojO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

“For me, to share this with our fans, this is an amazing experience, something that I believed in, something that I had no doubt we would get to this point, I had no doubt…so for me, just taking the time to reflect and own the moment…life's about moments…and what we just accomplished 47 years in the making…we have people who have been supporting this team for 47 years…thank you for enjoying this journey, this process…Nuggets nation I love you.”

The clip starts with Michael Malone having to take a few deep breaths in order to compose himself. His emotions are clear and very well respected, as this is quite the moment for Malone and his squad. He emphasizes this later in the clip, talking about how incredible this victory is for everyone involved with the Nuggets and everyone who supports the Nuggets. To top it all off, he ends his sentiments by saying that it will soon be time to do it all over again.

A super candid interview from Michael Malone and one that will only endear him more to all of the Nuggets fans. This NBA Finals victory was 47 years in the making, and today is a moment for all of Nuggets nation to soak in the accomplishment. It is obvious that Michael Malone is doing exactly that at the Nuggets parade.