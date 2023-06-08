Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone delivered the perfect message for Nikola Jokic and co. before they take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In a fiery message that surely lit a fire inside the Nuggets, Malone called for his team to “enjoy this moment” all while still playing with “urgency.” He also reminded his team to remember that they are in the Finals for a reason, and they need to show that reason not only in Game 3 but also throughout the rest of the series.

“Enjoy this moment, enjoy this opportunity, and embrace it! Play with an urgency and a desperation that embodies that… That's who we are, that’s why we’re here!” Malone exclaimed, via ClutchPoints.

The Nuggets allowed the Heat to steal Game 2 at Ball Arena, so they really need to win at least one on their two-game road trip in Miami to regain that homecourt advantage,

Fortunately, Michael Malone is there to rally his Nuggets. He couldn't have said it any better, and if that doesn't motivate Nikola Jokic and the rest, we don't know what else will.

Denver remains the favorite to win the NBA Finals, thanks to their depth and presence of two-time MVP in Jokic. However, if there's one thing that NBA fans have learned in the 2023 playoffs, it's the fact that the Heat should never be underestimated.

As Malone said it, the Nuggets need to have that desperation to win in them in order to take down a team that is already desperate in the Heat.