Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone doesn't expect Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat to go as smoothly as Game 1. For one, he predicts that Miami will go to the foul line even more in their showdown on Sunday.

Malone even went as far as to guaranteeing that, all while doing his best Charles Barkley impersonation for added effect. He has every reason to expect that, though, especially since the Heat only went to the charity stripe two times in their NBA Finals opener.

“I can guarantee to you–GUARANTEE!!–that they will get there more than two times,” Malone said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

For comparison, the Nuggets had 20 attempts from the free throw line in Game 1 and made 16 of them. It played a huge role in their win, as they led by as many as 24 points in the contest before settling for the 104-93 victory.

As Michael Malone said it, they cannot expect the refereeing to be the same come Sunday. Furthermore, considering that the free throw disparity was really huge, it's definitely safe to assume that Jimmy Butler and co. will be more aggressive in attacking the basket and getting to the foul line.

Unlike Charles Barkley who often misses with his “guarantees,” though, Michael Malone is likely going to be proven correct with his take. However, we're not sure if Denver will actually like that since it means they are going to have a more difficult time. But hey, maybe the Nuggets tactician has a countermeasure prepared to keep them within the lead!