Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon previously said that he has no doubt in his mind that teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine to make the top duo in the NBA today. Murray himself has caught wind of this bold claim from his own teammate, and for his part, the 26-year-old did not shy away from the spotlight.

Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the Nuggets shooting guard admitted that he's heard of what Gordon had to say about his partnership with Jokic. Murray believes that Aaron Gordon was right:

“When we're playing and we're in that mode, yeah, I feel like there's nobody better than us,” Murray said. “I think it's hard to find a game where we both played really well and we lost.”

"When we're playing and we're in that mode, I feel like there's nobody better than us." Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon's recent comments saying that Nikola Jokic & Murray are a top 3 duo 🗣 (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/T8h130MdyU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

There are more than a few elite duos in the NBA today, but at the end of the day, it's Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic who are currently playing in the NBA Finals and are just two wins away from a championship. Say what you want about this pair, but it cannot be denied that it is their heroics that have led the Nuggets to where they are now.

In Game 3 on Wednesday night, Murray and Jokic combined for 66 points, which incidentally, is the same amount of points scored by the entire Miami Heat starting five. Moreover, both stars produced 30-point triple-doubles, which is the first time in history that two teammates achieved the same feat in the same game — both in the playoffs and in the regular season.

So, how many duos in the league have that type of credentials at the moment?