Team LeBron finally has its coach for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, with the league giving the honor to Denver Nuggets sideline boss Michael Malone.

“Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game,” the NBA Communications’ official Twitter page posted Wednesday night.

Michael Malone earned the right to coach Tem LeBron by virtue of the Nuggets having the best record in the Western Conference “through games played on Sunday, Feb. 5.”

This is not going to be the first rodeo of Michael Malone as a head coach in an All-Star Game, as he called the shots for Team LeBron back in the 2019 edition of the event.

Under Michael Malone, the Nuggets have become a perennial NBA title contender. Denver has made the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons and is in a great position to extend that streak to five given the success the Nuggets are having again in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The Nuggets currently lead the West with a 35-16 record, three games better than everyone else in the conference.

The Nuggets are coming off a 122-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Tuesday to also snap out of a two-game skid. They will be hosting the reigning NBA champions this coming Thursday with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors coming to town. Malone, of course, was a part of the Warriors coaching staff before he went to the Sacramento Kings and then eventually to Denver.