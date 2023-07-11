“Don't judge a book by its cover.” It's a common phrase, but an important one. Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr recently dished on his first reaction of Nikola Jokic, which taught him to certainly not judge a book by the cover.

“When I first got drafted to Denver and I saw him (Nikola Jokic) in training camp, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than (Jokic),” Porter Jr told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report during a recent podcast. “I was like, ‘Why does Joker start over Mason? This dude is fat.'”

Porter Jr then revealed he was told to wait and watch Jokic. People around him said Jokic could score “50 every game if he wanted to.”

Now everyone is very aware of how talented Nikola Jokic is. He led the Nuggets to an NBA championship this past season, and Denver may be on the verge of a dynasty.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and the Nuggets

The Nuggets' roster is deep. However, they are led by Jokic, Murray, and Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon also impressed this past season. But everyone on the team will likely admit Denver wouldn't be where they are without Jokic. Porter Jr later revealed the moment he knew Jokic was “special.”

“But then the moment I realized how special he was,” Porter Jr continued, “was every year after that it was like he was doing even more until he was MVP. Even after the year he won MVP, it was like he had an even better year, even this year some would say he had his best year yet.”

The Nuggets' future is bright with their current core of players. They will try to run it back during the 2023-24 campaign.