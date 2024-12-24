In the past week, trade rumors have been swirling around the Denver Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. has been commonly linked in these trade rumors, as to most analysts he seems like the easiest player to move.

However, during a recent post-game press conference, Porter shot down these trade rumors. He told reporters that the Nuggets' front office has reached out to him on the matter.

“They've reached out to me and said it's all noise. There's nothing serious going on,” said Porter. “They said they love how I'm playing and to keep being aggressive, keep playing, and they have no desire to move me right now.”

“But I also know that they wouldn't tell me if they wanted to move me,” Porter said while laughing.

Michael Porter Jr. not taking trade rumors personally

The NBA is a business, and trades are often part of it. With the up-and-down season the Nuggets have been having so far, trade talks were bound to start happening. Porter was a name that was commonly used in recent mock trades.

These trade rumors obviously made their way to Porter, but he is not letting it affect his game.

“It's a part of the game. I don't get frustrated or take it personally,” said Porter. “I know it's part of the business. I feel like there's a lot of good players in the NBA, and I've been blessed to be here seven years.”

While Porter would obviously like to stay with the Nuggets, he understands that may not end up being the case. He has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Mile High City and would ideally like to stay with a team that he's grown so much with.

“The Nuggets took a chance on me. I've been blessed to develop some great relationships with the coaches and the players and grown as a player,” said Porter. “When stuff like this comes up, I don't think I take it personally. You have those moments where you're like ‘Man, I want to be here' or whatever the thoughts that go through your head, but I think for me I've overcome so much in my life. I've gone through so much with my family. I've gone through so much personally that little stuff like trade rumor, I kind of leave that stuff up to God. I kind of have zero stress about it, because I know wherever I end up, it will be meant to be. I love where I'm at, and I love playing with these dudes. I think we have a chance to get rolling and do something special.”

For now, all signs point to Porter staying in Denver, barring some unforeseen changes.