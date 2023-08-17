Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr is coming off of a great year that culminated in him helping his team bring home an NBA Finals ring. Despite the success, Porter Jr still has plenty of haters who say that he doesn't pass, although it doesn't bother him.

"I'm aware of the little Michael 'Never swing the rock' Porter Jr… To be completely honest, I'm one of the best shooters in the league, like humbly. I don't see contests [when I shoot the ball]." Thoughts on this statement? 🤔 (via curiousmike/IG)pic.twitter.com/8L5a0tINLA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

“Yeah that's what I'm saying, on social media you see what people are saying…to be completely honest, I'm one of the best shooters in the league…when I catch the ball, unless it's crowded, it's probably going up. My teammates know that and they are going to tell me to shoot it.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Michael Porter Jr stresses that whatever a fan sees, he sees differently, as the confidence in his shot makes him feel as if contested shots are open ones. He goes on to emphasize that his Nuggets teammates know this, and they are just as confident in him putting up the shots that he takes.

When the clip starts, Porter Jr says that he does notice what people say about him on social media in terms of the narrative that he doesn't pass. Overall, it is something that doesn't really matter to him, as he views himself as one of the ‘best shooters in the league' and that getting his shots up regularly is warranted.

Nevertheless, next year Nuggets and NBA fans alike will probably see Michael Porter Jr continue to put up plenty of shot attempts. As long as he continues to hit them at a high percentage, there is really nothing anyone can say.