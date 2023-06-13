Michael Porter Jr. did not exactly light it up in the Denver Nuggets' NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat. However, the 24-year-old had his best performance of the series in Game 5 on Monday night, going for a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double to help the Nuggets clinch their first-ever NBA championship.

After the game, MPJ shared an emotional moment with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who for his part, had nothing but high praise for his young forward:

“You helped us win a championship,” Malone said, via Scotte Gane of 9NEWS Denver. “…Don't [say] like ‘Oh I didn't make shots' we won the championship because of you… and we're gonna win another one.”

Man, this is awesome… Just witnessed a very very cool moment between Michael Malone and MPJ "You helped us win a championship…Don't [say] like 'Oh I didn't make shots' we won the championship because of you…and we're gonna win another one" 🔥🔥🔥 #9sports pic.twitter.com/djCDmg68Ih — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Porter was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism not only during the NBA Finals against the Heat. However, the 6-foot-10 small forward stood strong through all the noise, and he delivered for the Nuggets when it mattered the most. Now, he's an NBA champion.

As Michael Malone said, Denver is not satisfied with just one title. They have every intention of defending their crown next season and there's no denying that Michael Porter Jr will once again play a key role for the Nuggets in their upcoming title defense.

For what it's worth, Porter signed a massive extension with the Nuggets a couple of years ago that will keep him in Denver through 2027. This young man isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and at this point, it is clear that he's a crucial part of the team's core.