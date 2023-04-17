My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

There had been a lot of chatter surrounding the Denver Nuggets ahead of the playoffs, but in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, they quickly put that chatter to rest with a commanding 109-80 victory. Jamal Murray led the way for Denver with a big outing (24 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 9-22 FGM) and it looks like he may owe an assist to his teammate Michael Porter Jr.

Murray and Porter have both missed a lot of time in recent seasons due to injuries, but for the most part, both guys looked right at home in their return to the playoffs. It hasn’t been the smoothest season for either of these guys, but Porter revealed after the game that he delivered an inspirational message to Murray that may have helped him put together this strong outing.

“He looks like Jamal. I told him the other day, I feel like he’s better now than before his injury. I know he probably doesn’t feel it, but just his all-around game, his awareness. He had a year off where he just had to watch. So I just feel like his awareness and just the right plays he’s making — the assists, being able to play a true point guard for our team and knowing the guys around him and how to get them open.” – Michael Porter Jr., ESPN

Murray made a name for himself during Denver’s 2020 playoff run, but after missing such an extended period of time due to a torn ACL, it took him a while to get fully comfortable on the court again. But with the 2023 playoffs now here, it looks like Murray is comfortable again, even if he needed a gentle reminder from Porter here. If Murray and Porter can play up to their potential, the Nuggets will continue to look as dangerous as they did against the Timberwolves on Sunday night.