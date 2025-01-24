Be careful, Bo Nix. Nikola Jokic might be gunning for the starting quarterback job after his successful full-court attempt during the Denver Nuggets' game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

With 1.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the Nuggets led 107-85, Jokic received an inbound pass from forward Aaron Gordon and immediately shot the ball from where he was standing.

The attempt was successful as he converted the shot from three-quarters of the court, making it the longest shot made by a Nuggets player in franchise history.

How Nikola Jokic, Nuggets played against Kings

Much like his successful full-court attempt, Nikola Jokic was dominant throughout the Nuggets' matchup against the Kings.

As Jokic continues his attempt for another MVP award, he showed why he is one of the best players in the NBA as he lit up Sacramento with a triple-double. In 37 minutes of action, he put up 35 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, two blocks, and a steal on 12-of-19 shooting from the field.

He had plenty of assistance from his fellow starters. Guard Christian Braun scored 21 points, forward Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds, guard Jamal Murray put up 18 points and six rebounds, while guard Russell Westbrook provided 18 points and five rebounds.

The Kings had no answer to stop Jokic and the Nuggets, trailing by 25 to begin the fourth quarter. Despite winning the last 12 minutes 38-22, it wasn't enough as Denver came out on top by a final score of 132-123. Forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 24 points and big man Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double of 23 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Denver improved to 28-16 on the season, extending their current win streak to four games. They hold the fourth spot of the Western Conference, trailing the Houston Rockets by 1.5 games and Memphis Grizzlies by one game, respectively.

The Nuggets have four matchups remaining in January, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Chicago Bulls on Jan. 27, New York Knicks on Jan. 29, and Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 31.