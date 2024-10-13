The Denver Nuggets did not escape the second round of the playoffs after the 2023-24 season, but they retain high expectations for 2024-25. The Nuggets are returning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who will be sure to continue leading the team to great heights. Jokic shared a notable moment with 2023-24 NHL MVP and Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon before the Avalanche's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Jokic performed the honor of presenting the Hart Memorial Trophy to MacKinnon for his stellar 2023-24 MVP run, as shown by the Avalanche's X (formerly Twitter) account:

Nathan MacKinnon totaled a career-high 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points (second in the NHL) to win the prestigious honor. Like the Nuggets, the Avalanche did not get past the second round of the playoffs, but they look to make a deep run in 2024-25.

Fans on X were hyped about Nikola Jokic's and MacKinnon's moment on Saturday amid the start of both players' respective new seasons:

“Love this so much! Let's go Denver!” one fan commented.

“The dynamic duo of MacKinnon and Jokic is unstoppable! MVPs all around!” another fan added.

“Very cool!! Both MVP's in the house. Big congrats to both. Denver loves you both!” another added.

Others could not help but jokingly compare Jokic's ice skills to Mackinnon's:

“Imagine if Joker skated it out to him,” one fan proposed.

Another fan noted the difference in height between Jokic in MacKinnon:

[Mackinnon's] an absolute beast on the ice… Absolute child standing next to Jokic,” the fan commented alongside a laughing emoji.

Hopefully, Jokic and MacKinnon can continue their incredible runs in the NBA and NHL.

Jokic's third NBA MVP award with the Nuggets came after he nearly averaged a triple-double during the 2023-24 season. He and Denver want to continue working hard to bring another championship back to the Mile High City.