Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is set for a quick return after missing their previous game due to his worrisome wrist injury.

Jokic sat out their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday due to the injury. While the issue wasn’t deemed significant, it still raised some concerns after head coach Michael Malone admitted that the wrist problem has been bother the reigning MVP for quite a while now.

Fortunately in the Nuggets’ latest injury report, the Serbian star has been removed, indicating that he’s available to play on Sunday when Denver hosts the Orlando Magic.

The Nuggets are on a five-game winning streak, with the team holding the fort against the Clippers in Nikola Jokic’s brief stint on the sidelines. With the superstar big man returning now, the team has a great chance to extend their run and solidify their grip on the top spot in the West.

Jokic is averaging a near triple-double of 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, all while shooting 61.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.

While Jokic is set to feature, however, Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar landed on the injury report due to various injuries. Murray is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Cancar is nursing a contusion in his left lower leg. Both are listed as probable, so the likelihood of them playing remains high.

After the Magic, the Nuggets return on Tuesday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a first of a back-to-back. They then play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. With that said, hopes are high that Jokic and the rest of Denver can stay healthy.