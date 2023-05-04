The whole country of Serbia is mourning after eight children and a security guard were killed in a tragic school shooting in Belgrade on Wednesday. A dismayed Nikola Jokic shared some heartfelt words for the victims’ families at a Denver Nuggets practice.

“I’m really sorry for everything families are going through,” he said, via ClutchPoints (originally ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk). “It’s Serbia, it never happened before. I was so surprised. I thought we don’t have that or the mindset but that’s not true.”

“I’m really sorry for everything families are going through… It's Serbia, it never happened before… People, kids, they all have some problems… We need to take care of everybody." Nikola Jokic on the Belgrade shooting. (via @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/UWBxzbvdpJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

There has been another mass shooting roughly 26 miles from Belgrade since the horrific events transpired at the school. Such acts of gun violence are not associated with Serbia or much of Europe like Jokic articulated in his message, but no place is immune from atrocities.

The Serbian native explained how it easy to just dismiss the signs of a potential school shooting because of its rarity. He urged everyone to be especially mindful of others and never let a situation get to this horrific point.

“People, kids, they all have some problems,” Jokic said. “We need to take care of everybody. And if someone is not good, just ask if they are good or not.”

A 13-year-old boy entered the school with an alleged list of people he planned to target and then began firing.

Mental health issues have received significantly more attention in the United States the last few years, but Nikola Jokic is doing all he can to spread awareness of it in Serbia and other places where it maybe has gone undetected. Clearly, his eyes have been opened, and likely countless others in the country will as well after they process these unspeakable killings.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic already announced he would be paying for the funeral services of the victims and grief counseling for students and staff.