Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has committed to paying for the funeral services and grief counseling following the recent school shooting at Belgrade elementary school, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Eight students and a security guard were reportedly killed in the tragic incident, per Yahoo News. Doncic reportedly has personal ties with Belgrade, which is the capital of Serbia. The Mavs’ star wanted to do everything in his power to help the situation.

Luka Doncic, who’s from Slovenia, released a statement on the tragic Belgrade shooting, per ESPN as well.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy. Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.”

“I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Luka Doncic has faced questions about his NBA future with the Mavs following Dallas’ disappointing 2022-23 season. Dallas missed the NBA playoffs even after trading for Kyrie Irving. There are people around the league who believe Luka could ask for a trade during the offseason. However, others think he will stay with the team.

For now, Luka Doncic clearly has his mind on much more pressing matters than basketball. Doncic’s heartwarming gesture is truly as respectable as it gets.