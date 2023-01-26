Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play beautiful basketball. That much is true. There is just a palpable verve in the way the Nuggets play that inevitably titillates the senses of the most highly-attuned basketball fans. And that much was evident during the Nuggets’ rousing 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Following another dominant triple-double performance, it was the Serbian superstar who received the call for the postgame interview. The two-time MVP was just minding his business, answering the interviewer’s question regarding just how difficult it truly is to win on the road in the NBA.

But as Nikola Jokic’s gaze wandered far into the crowd at the Smoothie King Center, he spotted a couple canoodling with each other. This prompted a hilarious reaction from the 6’11 center, as he couldn’t help but return the joy the couple must have felt during their romantic moment.

“Look at them! They are kissing! Look at them! They are enjoying life,” Jokic said with a huge smile on his face.

(Skip to 0:17 for the relevant part.)

During his post-game interview, Nikola Jokic spots two fans making out in the crowd. "Look at them! They are kissing! They are enjoying life." pic.twitter.com/uII75145ia — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 25, 2023

It’s unclear which team the kissing couple was rooting for on the night. Was the kiss more of a consolation for each other, since the home team Pelicans lost? Or was it a smooch to celebrate yet another victory for Nikola Jokic and the best team in the Western Conference?

At the end of the day, does it matter? It’s difficult to think about how a (consensual) kiss could be bad in any shape or form. Like Jokic said, they are enjoying life. Now that is something each and every one of us ought to do more often.