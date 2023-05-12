David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic may not have won the league’s MVP Award, but he has certainly been reminding everyone during the NBA Playoffs that he had a legitimate case. He has been far and away the best player in the Nuggets second round series against the Phoenix Suns even with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the court. Jokic’s dominance is the main reason why the Nuggets are one of the favorites to win the title this season. During the Nuggets 125-100 Game 6 win to advance to the Western Conference Finals, Jokic had another double-digit assist game giving him 12 total in his career in the playoffs and placing him and Wilt Chamberlain as the only two centers to have more than three as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Most 10-assist playoff games by a center: 12 — Nikola Jokic

9 — Wilt Chamberlain Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/16fcTI12su — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2023

Nikola Jokic has already had half of his 12 NBA Playoffs games with at least ten assists this postseason. He had two games of 12 assists each against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. He closed out the Suns with four straight games of double-digit assists with 17, 11, 12, and 12 respectively.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the playoffs, Jokic had been averaging 30.6 points per game, 13.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists with shooting splits of 53.4 percent shooting from the field, 48.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.8 percent shooting from the the free-throw line. He finished Game 6 with a triple-double of 32 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 13-18 from the field and 6-6 from the free-throw line. He didn’t hit a single three-pointer either.

The Nuggets have the sights set on winning an NBA championship this season and with Jokic leading the way, they have as good a shot as any team.