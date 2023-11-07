Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić hilariously jokes after passing Jason Kidd and LeBron James on all-time triple-double list

Nikola Jokić achieved another historic feat Monday night when he became the fourth all-time leader in career triple-doubles. In the Denver Nuggets' 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokić put up 35 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds to pass Jason Kidd and LeBron James for fourth on the list with his 108th triple-double. It was his third triple-double of the season and comes after two straight games in which he was one assist short of hitting the mark.

Following the exceptional achievement, Jokić joked about passing LeBron on the list.

“And yes, I passed Jason Kidd [and LeBron at 4th place on the All-Time most career] triple-doubles list. The guy is still playing, I think he's going to have a couple more,” Jokić said. “[Bron's still] gonna be there when I probably stop playing basketball,” via NBA on X.

Jokić now just trails Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook on the all-time triple doubles list. It will take a while for Jokić to pass either of those three, who have a distant lead. Johnson is in third with 138 triple doubles while Robertson is in second with 181, and Westbrook in first with 198, with the potential to add to his total.

What's amazing though is Jokić is just 28 years old and has tons of time to keep adding to his total. Though Nikola jokes that the almost 39-year-old LeBron James also has the opportunity to catch back up to Jokić and will still be playing, it's more likely that Jokić will put surpass James by a large margin when it's all said and done.

Jokić and the Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors next.