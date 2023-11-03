Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray popped up on the injury report against the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both on the injury report for Friday's 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Nuggets shouldn't have anything to worry about, as both players are probable for the matchup.

Jokic is dealing with low back pain, while Murray has a right quadriceps contusion. This will be something to keep an eye on for the Nuggets, but it doesn't seem as if there should be too much concern.

Nuggets' in-season tournament outlook

The defending champion Nuggets will look to win the inaugural NBA Cup this year. Denver is 4-1 in the regular season so far and is favored to win Western Conference Group B, but there's some stiff competition in the group. The Nuggets are joined by the Mavs, Los Angeles Clippers (now with James Harden), New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

Dallas is undefeated on the young season, winning all four games so far despite Kyrie Irving dealing with some early injury issues. Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level and has gotten plenty of help from his supporting cast.

Denver was previously 4-0 before losing its first game of the season, an ugly 110-89 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but he only had three assists and committed five turnovers. That's an uncharacteristic assist-to-turnover ratio for the two-time MVP.

Murray struggled in the loss, shooting just 5-of-16 from the field for 14 points. The Nuggets shot a woeful 6-of-33 from 3-point range, a shocking outcome after playing so well to start the season.

Denver will look to end Dallas' undefeated run to start the in-season tournament. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray should be good to go, but the situation should be monitored leading up to tip-off just to make sure there are no setbacks.

In addition to Jokic and Murray, second-year man Christian Braun is probable with a right shin strain. Vlatko Cancar is out after left knee surgery.

Irving is questionable with his left foot sprain, while Maxi Kleber is also questionable with a dislocation of his right small toe.