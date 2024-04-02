The Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and Denver's two top dogs are each on the injury report. Nikola Jokic is listed as probable, with Jamal Murray as questionable.
Jokic has been dealing with left hip and right wrist problems, whereas Murray has right knee inflammation. Jokic's issues haven't stopped him from dominating as usual, though, as he's coming off a 26-point, 18-rebound, 16-assist masterpiece against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Murray, on the other hand, hasn't played since March 21 against the New York Knicks. Will the Robin to Jokic's Batman see the floor against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs?
Will Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray play vs. Spurs?
Jokic has enjoyed another relatively healthy season, as he has missed just three games thus far. With the Serbian international listed as probable, it's safe to assume that he'll be ready to go. Murray, on the other hand, is far less of a sure thing. The star point guard is listed as a game-time decision on ESPN's injury report, suggesting that it could go either way.
Murray has played the least out of Denver's starters, appearing in just 54 contests thus far. However, he has been his usual impactful self when he has been out there, averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 assists. The Kentucky alum also leads the Nuggets with a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Jokic has been his usual MVP-caliber self, nearly averaging a triple-double across 34.5 minutes per game. The all-time great center checks in with 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game on an unconscious 57.9 percent shooting clip. Jokic is currently favored to win his third MVP award in a close race with fellow European star Luka Doncic, via USA Today.
Thanks in large part to Jokic's continued brilliance, the Nuggets have followed up their championship-winning 2023 season with another quality campaign this year. Denver sits a half-game out of first place in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday's game, with a 52-23 record. The upstart Oklahoma City Thunder own the first seed with a 52-22 mark. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hot on the Nuggets' trail, sitting just a half-game behind them in third.
Even if Denver falls to third place heading into the playoffs, the battle-tested squad can lean on their championship experience. They will be a formidable matchup for whoever they face, as long as they're fully healthy.
With that being said, expect Nuggets head coach Mike Malone to proceed with caution and only deploy Murray when he's fully ready. While it's important for the veteran to get his reps in before the upcoming NBA Playoffs, it's even more crucial for him to be healthy by that point.