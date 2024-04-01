The San Antonio Spurs are surprisingly coming off three wins out of their four games, most recently losing a close game to the Golden State Warriors as they head out on the first game of their road trip when they head on the reigning NBA Champions the Denver Nuggets in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Nuggets prediction and pick.
San Antonio (18-57) faces off against the surging defending champions the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs have been a team that's just been playing spoiler all season long and that is what they plan on doing in this matchup on Tuesday night. They have now covered the spread in four straight and are looking to make it five when they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets.
Denver (26-13) is sitting in second in the Western Conference just 0.5 games back from the lead. Nikola Jokic is having another fantastic season averaging 26.1 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists and this Nuggets team has been playing their best ball as we come closer to the playoffs. After a 29-point routing of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets will look to continue their dominance when they play host to the visiting Spurs on Tuesday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Nuggets Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +16.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +1100
Denver Nuggets: -16.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -2200
Over: 222.5 (-110)
Under: 222.5 (-110)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets
Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT
TV: Altitude, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a challenging road game against the Denver Nuggets this Tuesday night. Despite the odds, the Spurs will cover the spread just like they have in their last four games in a row.
The Spurs' young core is rapidly developing, with players like Victor Wembanyama the star of the Spurs, and Keldon Johnson showing significant improvement. Wembanyama's ability to take over the game all by himself and Johnson's scoring ability could pose problems for the Nuggets' defense. Their energy and versatility are key assets that the Spurs can leverage to keep the game competitive.
The Spurs' coaching advantage cannot be overlooked. With Gregg Popovich at the helm, the Spurs have one of the most experienced and tactically astute coaches in the league. Popovich's ability to devise game plans that exploit opponents' weaknesses could be a decisive factor in covering the spread against the Nuggets.
The Spurs have shown a knack for performing well against tough opponents, particularly on the road where they are 19-18 ATS. Their ability to stay composed under pressure and execute in crucial moments speaks to the team's character and resilience. They also have a defense that could be instrumental in covering the spread. By focusing on limiting the impact of the Nuggets' key players like Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. forcing turnovers, the Spurs can disrupt Denver's offensive rhythm and create scoring opportunities through fast breaks and efficient ball movement.
With the Spurs' developing talent, strategic coaching, proven resilience, and defensive focus, they are well-equipped to cover the spread against the Nuggets. Expect a spirited performance from San Antonio as they aim to defy expectations and showcase their competitive edge.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Denver Nuggets are set to host the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday night, and there are strong indicators that the Nuggets will not only win but also cover the spread. The Nuggets' combination of home-court advantage, offensive efficiency, and depth makes them the favorites to outperform the expectations.
The former MVP and potential 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets' offensive arsenal, whose ability to score, facilitate, and control the game's tempo is unmatched. Jokić's presence on the court is a game-changer, and his matchup against the Spurs' frontcourt is expected to tilt heavily in Denver's favor. His versatility in scoring and playmaking can create significant challenges for the Spurs' defense.
Denver's home record is another factor that cannot be ignored where they are 30-8 on the season with an ATS record of 19-19. The altitude of Ball Arena has historically given the Nuggets an edge, as visiting teams often struggle to maintain their stamina throughout the game playing at such high altitudes.
The Nuggets' supporting cast, including players like Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordon provided them with multiple scoring threats. Their ability to stretch the floor and hit perimeter shots can open up the paint for Jokić and create mismatches against the Spurs' defense. Defensively, the Nuggets can stifle the Spurs' young talent. Denver can also limit second-chance points and fast-break opportunities for San Antonio with a focus on high-pressure defense and controlling the boards to keep their momentum going with a win and cover on Tuesday night.
Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The young and hopeful Spurs come into Denver with their eyes set on spoiling the party with yet another cover of the spread and a possible outright win meanwhile, the Nuggets will look to fend off this feisty upstart Spurs squad and keep their surge going in the Western Conference. As the Nuggets' star power with Jokić, their home-court advantage, offensive depth, and defensive strategies, they are in a strong position to cover the spread against the Spurs. Expect Denver to utilize their strengths and secure a convincing win on their home floor and cover the spread at home.
Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -16.5 (-112), Over 222.5 (-110)