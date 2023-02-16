Another win, another ridiculous stat for Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. The reigning two-time league MVP powered his way through Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks at home for 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to help Denver score a 118-109 victory over Luka Doncic and company.

With that win, the Nuggets have kept alive their win streak when Nikola Jokic pouts up a trip-dub, and in the process, break a record previously held by Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

“The Nuggets have won 25 straight games when Nikola Jokic has a triple-double. That is the most consecutive team wins when player has a triple-double in NBA history, passing Magic Johnson and the Lakers from 1984-87,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

With Nikola Jokic orchestrating the Nuggets’ attack, Denver was able to spread the wealth around in a more efficient manner than the Mavs, who depended mostly on Doncic. While Doncic was the only Mavs starter who finished the game with double-digit scoring output, the Nuggets had all five starters, including Jokic, chipping in at least 10 points. They also got a nice boost from veteran Jeff Green, who came off the bench and fired 24 points.

The Nuggets’ incredible win which is tied to Nikola Jokic’s triple-doubles shows that the Serbian’s statistical brilliance is anything but empty-caloric. Jokic influences the success of the Nuggets like no other player on his team in the NBA today. If he continues with it, another MVP could be coming for Jokic.

The Nuggets now take a break before resuming action on Feb. 23 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.