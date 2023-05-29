Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel at the French Open, Novak Djokovic sang the praises of fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets prepare to play in the NBA Finals.

“I don’t think anyone can do what he’s doing at the moment,” Novak Djokovic said on the Tennis Channel. “Definitely the best basketball player in the world. And I cheer for him greatly, he’s an amazing guy, he’s the pride of Serbia, and we’re so proud of him. We hope that he can win his first ring.”

Djokovic said that he has seen highlights of Nikola Jokic hitting shots over LeBron James and Anthony Davis when scrolling on Instagram.

“They’ve posted some of his shots that he makes from one foot, going backwards, over AD and LeBron, I mean, it’s incredible,” Djokovic said on the Tennis Channel. “He is MVP for me, for sure.”

The hosts asked Djokovic if he can jump higher than Jokic, and he immediately said now.

Djokovic also pointed out at the start of the appearance that both he and Jokic have “Joker” as a nickname.

Jokic said that Djokovic inspires the children in Serbia and that he wants to be like him, saying there is no comparison between him and Djokovic, and Djokovic reacted to that statement.

“I’m flattered, honestly, I saw his interview was a week ago or so and I’m really grateful,” Djokovic said on the Tennis Channel. “We haven’t been in touch, actually, I just got his number yesterday, so I’ll text him. It’s difficult to get his number nowadays. But I want to text him to say thank you because he touched me with really wonderful words, and I feel the same about him, to be honest.”

Djokovic hopes to take down the French Open, while Jokic hopes to defeat either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.