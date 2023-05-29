Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the National Basketball Association, and will play in his first championship series later this week — but Dwight Howard thinks he was better in his prime.

“Right now, are you going Prime [Nikola] Jokic? Prime Dwight Howard?” Chandler Parsons asked the former NBA star on FanDuel TV on Monday.

The 37-year-old didn’t waste any time before responding.

“Prime Dwight Howard all day, all day every day. I’m dominating every play with a smile on my face,” Howard laughed. “I’m here, I’m here. I’m taking prime Dwight all day.”

Admittedly, the 2020 NBA Champion was a beast in his prime, but Nikola Jokic is a back-to-back NBA MVP and no slouch, either. Still, although it can’t happen, it would be extremely entertaining to watch the American and the Serbian go at it one-on-one.

Howard, who plays for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan, got real last week about his desire to one day return to the NBA.

“I would love to come back to play in the NBA,” Howard said on FanDuel TV. “I do enjoy playing international basketball. Just the experience is one of a kind. It’s a different type [of] grind of being in the NBA. I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team, hopefully, win an NBA championship.”

The Atlanta, GA native has made it clear he has come to terms with the fact that he might no longer be able to return to the league after an excellent career in North America.

“But if not, I enjoyed playing basketball for so long, and I’m just thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to travel and play in the NBA. It’s the best life.”

Whether or not Dwight Howard makes a return, he had a phenomenal career capped off by an NBA Championship. Now, it’s Nikola Jokic’s turn with the Denver Nuggets against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Finals.