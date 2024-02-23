Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and triple-doubles are equivalent to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at this point. They are quite ordinary.
Though, many will agree that it is still a classic combination that usually leaves them satisfied. The franchise pillar treated the Ball Arena to a truly special outing on Thursday, punishing the Washington Wizards' defense for 21 points on flawless 10-of-10 shooting while also totaling 19 rebounds and 15 assists. This mammoth effort, which came in a routine 130-110 win, thrusts Jokic into a special tier of triple-double greatness.
Somehow, the two-time MVP finds a way to keep his triple-double prowess fresh and exciting, despite the fact that he has accomplished the feat 121 times during the regular season in his nine-year career. He joins elite company in the form of one of the best players of all-time and the man who holds the record in this statistical category, proving that this one-of-a-kind center is on a fast track to immortality.
And he's not even 30 years old yet. The Nuggets as a group played well, with core members Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon all posting efficient outings. But when this Serbian maestro is in full control of the offense, it is tough to envision any team overcoming the reigning NBA champions in the playoffs this year.