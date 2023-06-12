Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic revealed what he told Jamal Murray at the start of the season.

Murray made his long-awaited comeback from a torn ACL this season after injuring it during a regular season game against the Golden State Warriors in April 2021.

That setback took two years off Murray's career.

However, fast forward to present day and Murray, along with Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets roster, are now just one win away from winning the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Jokic has naturally been a big factor, but this postseason, he has help in the form of his co-star in Murray who is averaging a stellar 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists so far while setting records along the way.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whenever the Serb has had an off night by his standards, he can always rely on Murray to pick up the slack.

Reflecting on the injury and their playoff journey so far, Jokic revealed what he told the Canadian at the start of the season and gave his thoughts on his overall level right now.

“I told him in the beginning of the season that he's not gonna be good the first couple months,” Jokic told Malika Andrews (via ClutchPoints). “But now, he's playing at the level I thought he was going to play. He's a really good player, but I think he matured. I think the injury kind of slowed him down but made him read the game better.

“I think he's playing phenomenal the whole playoffs.”

Jokic, Murray and company can all cap off a phenomenal season with a win over the Heat in Game 5 which takes place Monday in Denver, Colorado.