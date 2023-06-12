The Denver Nuggets are one win away from their first NBA Championship, and currently lead the NBA Finals 3-1 over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets have been praised for their ability to learn from mistakes and correct them, and Jamal Murray was asked if that has been something the team has tried to do.

“Yeah, it's like when you're trying to teach something and they keep making the same mistake over and over,” Murray said in a press conference. “How many times have we gone back and seen us not getting back in transition? How many times not boxing out, ball watching, all that stuff?”

Jamal Murray said that when the Nuggets learn from their mistakes, they are a bit quicker the next time that situation comes up, even if it is not a noticeable difference.

“I think once we just be aware that we're doing that in the moment in the game, we have a quicker — even if it's half a second, we are realizing a second quicker, and we are all making the right effort to make up for that mistake,” Murray said in a press conference.

Murray lastly said that even if someone makes a mistake, everyone is on the same page, which allows players to pick up for others.

“A lot of it is if we do make a mistake, there's somebody behind covering for you,” Murray said in a press conference. “So all of us being on a string and all of us understanding what we are trying to accomplish. Obviously they are manipulating stuff, getting a few here and there. But as long as we're on the same page, we'll be good for 48.”

The Nuggets will look to close out the NBA Finals on Monday with a win over the Heat in Game 5 at home.