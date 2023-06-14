Right now, fans and pundits alike have been singing the praises of Nikola Jokic. This comes as no surprise after the former back-to-back MVP heroically led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever franchise title. Nevertheless, not everyone is ready to jump on the Jokic hype train.

Former No. 2 overall pick Evan Turner has come out with a brutal truth bomb about Jokic's weakness on the defensive end. Turner made it clear that he's not taking a swipe at Jokic, but he just wants to point out that in order to be the best player on the planet, you have to be dominant on both ends of the floor:

“He has unbelievable numbers, but then when you factor in the defensive side of it, he's not the best defensively,” Turner said. “And sometimes you look at it, it's like, is this a game of basketball or is this a game of offense or what people like to watch? Because I believe the game of basketball is supposed to be effective from all levels.”

Turner then shared his own personal experience against Jokic wherein the Nuggets big man's defense has been constantly targetted by opposing teams as an area that they possibly exploit:

“I've been in (a) locker room and we've been told to play Jokic in the pick-and-roll every time,” Turner said. “You go back and look at Dame Lillard, he's like had two or three 60-point games versus Denver.”

Again, Evan Turner is not taking shots at Nikola Jokic here. He has the utmost respect for the newly-minted NBA Finals MVP and his latest title conquest with the Nuggets. However, Turner did expose a major chink in Jokic's armor.